SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 308 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,031,505,000 after buying an additional 463,813 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,288,638,000 after buying an additional 1,579,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,257,145,000 after buying an additional 173,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after buying an additional 1,930,835 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.96.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.13. 40,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,369,903. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.00 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

