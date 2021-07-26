SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,057 VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OIH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 410.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after buying an additional 317,853 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,500,000. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter worth about $24,074,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter worth about $21,790,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter worth about $17,387,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH traded up $5.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,798. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.04. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 12-month low of $87.48 and a 12-month high of $248.09.

