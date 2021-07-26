SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,057 VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OIH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1,527.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 365.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter worth about $154,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH traded up $5.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,798. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.04. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 12-month low of $87.48 and a 12-month high of $248.09.

