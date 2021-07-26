SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $646,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $2,108,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,990,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $403,205,000 after acquiring an additional 451,438 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $5,351,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.96.

TMUS stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.13. 40,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.92. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.00 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

