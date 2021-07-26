SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys 851 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,650,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,509,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,038,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,597,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 479.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 60,180 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USHY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.69. 704,668 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.44.

