SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys 93 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,769,000 after acquiring an additional 388,568 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,216,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,004,000 after acquiring an additional 187,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,726,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Shares of ZG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.45. 1,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 1.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.61.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

