SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,705,000. Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF stock traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $89.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,508. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.16. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $100.10.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

