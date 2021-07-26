SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.

Shares of RZV stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,508. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.16. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $100.10.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

