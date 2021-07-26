SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of CBIZ worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in CBIZ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CBIZ by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CBIZ by 24.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CBIZ by 15.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,099 shares in the company, valued at $227,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,872.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,209 shares of company stock worth $837,942 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBIZ stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.28. 458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.68. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $35.18.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.10 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

