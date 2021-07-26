SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USHY. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,650,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,509,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,038,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,597,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 479.7% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 60,180 shares in the last quarter.

USHY traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $41.69. The company had a trading volume of 704,668 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.44.

