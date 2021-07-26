SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.66. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,464. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.72. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $79.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.