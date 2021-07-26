SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.5% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% in the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.46. 150,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,037,456. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

