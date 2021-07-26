Slow Capital Inc. Buys 1,274 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Cognex by 17.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CGNX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $85.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,883. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.95. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

