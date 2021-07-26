Slow Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,916 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 4.2% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $19,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $14,425,157.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,258,939 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $16.28 on Monday, reaching $659.66. The company had a trading volume of 379,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,782,914. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $631.93. The stock has a market cap of $635.47 billion, a PE ratio of 649.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.44.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

