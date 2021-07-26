Slow Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.5% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.50.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HON stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.10. 57,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,430. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.21 and a 1 year high of $234.25.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

