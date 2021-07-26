Slow Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.39.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $353.68. 18,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,790. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $172.91 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.98. The company has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

