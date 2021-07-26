Slow Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Align Technology comprises about 0.8% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology stock traded down $6.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $631.46. The stock had a trading volume of 17,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,299. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $605.08. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.83 and a 52 week high of $653.86.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,896 shares of company stock worth $18,146,757 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.64.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

