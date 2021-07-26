Slow Capital Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $2.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $211.76. The stock had a trading volume of 66,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,499. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.59. The firm has a market cap of $116.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $130.21 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.55.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

