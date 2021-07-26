SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGH. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SMART Global by 99.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,033,000 after purchasing an additional 520,794 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SMART Global by 5,103.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 450,815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global during the first quarter worth approximately $7,757,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter worth $7,683,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $352,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,022,500 shares of company stock worth $152,520,750 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $47.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $58.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

