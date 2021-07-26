SmartCash (SMART) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $105,481.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $105,481.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,456.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,240.40 or 0.05981334 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $483.16 or 0.01289931 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00351321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00130106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.13 or 0.00585036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.06 or 0.00349896 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.83 or 0.00269183 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

