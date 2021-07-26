Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SQM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.43.

SQM opened at $47.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 27.4% during the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 164,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after buying an additional 35,471 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $902,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 25,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 738.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 30,592 shares in the last quarter.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

