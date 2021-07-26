SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after acquiring an additional 538,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $141,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,070,000 after purchasing an additional 355,976 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,217 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 279,749 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total transaction of $825,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,027,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,667 shares of company stock worth $10,033,678 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,327. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.60 and a 12-month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.82.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

