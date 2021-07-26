Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 42.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,212 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRNE opened at $8.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.37.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

