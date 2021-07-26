South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) CFO Purchases $71,000.00 in Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.07. 16,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,876. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.56. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.09.
South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that South State Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of South State during the fourth quarter worth about $54,817,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in South State in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,749,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in South State by 27.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,926,000 after acquiring an additional 571,417 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in South State by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 306,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,172,000 after acquiring an additional 203,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of South State by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 792,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,284,000 after purchasing an additional 164,591 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About South State
South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.
