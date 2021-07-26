South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) CFO Purchases $71,000.00 in Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.07. 16,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,876. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.56. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.09.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that South State Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of South State during the fourth quarter worth about $54,817,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in South State in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,749,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in South State by 27.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,926,000 after acquiring an additional 571,417 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in South State by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 306,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,172,000 after acquiring an additional 203,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of South State by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 792,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,284,000 after purchasing an additional 164,591 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

