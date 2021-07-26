SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 112.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 55,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $126.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

