Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $4.44 Million Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of Acuity Brands worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $98,900,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 66.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,913,000 after purchasing an additional 310,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,056,000 after purchasing an additional 221,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after acquiring an additional 209,277 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AYI opened at $167.05 on Monday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $194.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

AYI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.19.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

