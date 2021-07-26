Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,648 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LW. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

LW opened at $75.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.99. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

