Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,823 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,013 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,899,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

In related news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RCL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $77.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.81. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.