SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on SRAX in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SRAX opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $97.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.86. SRAX has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 million. SRAX had a negative return on equity of 84.63% and a negative net margin of 165.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SRAX will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SRAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SRAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SRAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SRAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SRAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

