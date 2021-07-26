SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

SSAAY has been the subject of several other reports. Oddo Bhf raised SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.00.

SSAAY stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.23.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

