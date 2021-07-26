Stafi (FIS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.41 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Stafi has traded up 23.4% against the dollar. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00002104 BTC on exchanges. Stafi has a total market cap of $9.29 million and $6.41 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00031408 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00226032 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00031525 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013573 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Stafi Profile

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

