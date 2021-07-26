Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SEB Equities started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

SBLK opened at $18.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $200.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.71 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 705.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 77.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after buying an additional 557,252 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,212,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 18.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 812,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after buying an additional 126,159 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,074,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth approximately $4,737,000. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

