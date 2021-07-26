State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Entergy worth $16,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

NYSE ETR opened at $102.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.27. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

