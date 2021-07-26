State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 193,073 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 60.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 511,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,073 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $15,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,211 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 161,567 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,090,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 108,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.98. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $36.88.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.32.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

