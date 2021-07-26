State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 5,527 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $17,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Boston Properties by 19,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 294.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 19.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $114.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.10. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

