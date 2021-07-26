State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $15.62 Million Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 156.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,464 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Avalara were worth $15,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 37.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 335.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 427.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 24.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $145,108.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,882,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total transaction of $4,756,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 586,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,010,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,798 shares of company stock valued at $14,756,290. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVLR opened at $166.42 on Monday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.22 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.09.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.46.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

