State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 39,500 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.25% of EMCOR Group worth $15,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

EME opened at $121.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.20. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.65 and a 12-month high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

