Stepan (SCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.07 million. On average, analysts expect Stepan to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stepan stock opened at $117.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $105.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $67,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. Insiders have sold 7,484 shares of company stock worth $1,017,412 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

