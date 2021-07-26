StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.73

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.73 and last traded at $45.17, with a volume of 6338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.26.

STEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on StepStone Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. StepStone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 52.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.78.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.68 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,154,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 445.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 242,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 198,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 52,235 shares during the period. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.