Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 78.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,608 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fisker were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,770,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Fisker by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,933,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,513,000 after buying an additional 1,285,848 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,115,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,353,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Fisker by 52.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,685,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after acquiring an additional 926,414 shares in the last quarter. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

In other Fisker news, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. Also, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $15.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 0.97. Fisker Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

