Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 38.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

GRBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, Director Harry Brandler acquired 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Farris acquired 4,200 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $23.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 6.51. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $234.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.68 million. Research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

