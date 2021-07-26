Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 28,248 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $3.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $490.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.