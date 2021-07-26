Stifel Financial Corp Has $414,000 Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,625 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 394.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CHNG stock opened at $22.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -65.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.49. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
