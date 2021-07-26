Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $85.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.85. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $85.94.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

