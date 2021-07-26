Stifel Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 25.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus stock opened at $25.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.03. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LNTH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

