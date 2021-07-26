Stifel Financial Corp Takes $398,000 Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 69,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $24.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

CTRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.