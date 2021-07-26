STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €34.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €37.63 ($44.27).

Shares of STM opened at €33.22 ($39.08) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €30.93. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

