STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.99

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.99 and last traded at $36.54, with a volume of 1093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in STORE Capital by 1.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 16.9% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in STORE Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

