Stuart Nicholls Acquires 3,408,510 Shares of Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX) Stock

Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX) insider Stuart Nicholls bought 3,408,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$1,039,595.55 ($742,568.25).

Stuart Nicholls also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Stuart Nicholls bought 100,000 shares of Strike Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$32,500.00 ($23,214.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Strike Energy Limited explores for and develops oil and gas resources in Australia. The company primarily focuses on the West Erregulla project located in the Perth Basin. It also has interests in the Southern Cooper Basin gas project located in South Australia. Strike Energy Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Thebarton, Australia.

