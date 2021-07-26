Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Hits New 52-Week High at $189.23

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $189.23 and last traded at $188.68, with a volume of 21993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $188.20.

SUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.6% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 5.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 11.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Company Profile (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

